linkding

linkding

A self-hosted bookmark manager designed be to be minimal, fast, and easy to set up.
Features

Focused

Optimized for readability, allowing to quickly add and find bookmarks without distractions.

Customizable

Features can be enabled or disabled as needed, adjustable UI through a number of settings.

Metadata

Automatically fetches titles, descriptions, icons and preview images of bookmarked websites.

Archiving

Automatically create snapshots of bookmarked websites, either as local HTML file or on the Internet Archive.

Bulk editing

Apply any operation to a selection of bookmarks or the whole collection.

Import / Export

Import and export bookmarks in the Netscape HTML format.

Multi-User

Supports multiple users, with the ability to share bookmarks with other users or guests.

Browser extension

Extensions for Firefox and Chrome allow adding and searching bookmarks from within the browser.

REST API

REST API for developing scripts or 3rd party apps.

Low maintenance

A single Docker container, using SQLite as database. Automated migrations, zero breaking changes.