Focused
Optimized for readability, allowing to quickly add and find bookmarks without distractions.
Customizable
Features can be enabled or disabled as needed, adjustable UI through a number of settings.
Metadata
Automatically fetches titles, descriptions, icons and preview images of bookmarked websites.
Archiving
Automatically create snapshots of bookmarked websites, either as local HTML file or on the Internet Archive.
Bulk editing
Apply any operation to a selection of bookmarks or the whole collection.
Import / Export
Import and export bookmarks in the Netscape HTML format.
Multi-User
Supports multiple users, with the ability to share bookmarks with other users or guests.
Browser extension
REST API
REST API for developing scripts or 3rd party apps.
Low maintenance
A single Docker container, using SQLite as database. Automated migrations, zero breaking changes.